Ali Zafar calls Arijit Singh 'fearless'

'Ali Zafar calls Arijit Singh 'bekhauf

Ali Zafar praised singer Arijit Singh for spreading love and called him 'bekhauf' for openly promising fans that he would visit Pakistan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Arijit Singh promised his fans at a US concert in May that he will be visiting Pakistan for a concert soon. Following that, Ali Zafar lauded Arijit for fearlessly talking about love and brotherhood on such a big stage.

Ali Zafar told Bollywood Hungama, "Jo bhi insaan insaniyat se juda hoga vo insaniyat mein hi believe karega. Arijit ki daad is cheez pe banti hai ki ek bade manch par khade, hoke bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna (A person who is connected to humanity, only believes in humanity. Arijit deserves praise for standing on a big stage and speaking about love and brotherhood without any fear).”

Earlier, Arijit Singh expressed his concerns about Pakistani being banned in India due to strained political relations. Arijit also named Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as his favourite singers.