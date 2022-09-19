Ayan Mukerjee celebrates INR 360 crore of Brahmastra; reveals details of Part 2

Ayan Mukerjee took to Instagram to celebrate his most awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva's collection of INR 360 crore at the global box office within just 10 days of its theatrical release.

Apart from Part 1: Shiva's success, Ayan also shared some important details regarding the second part of the Astraverse trilogy.

Ayan captioned the post, "BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiva) putting out some good pure energy for…What the Film has achieved so far! The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!) PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you #brahmastra #astraverse."





Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.