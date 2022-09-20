Priyanka Chopra shares stage with the remarkable Malala Yousafzai at the UNGA

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently spoke up at the United Nations General Assembly New York alongside the Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

The Baywatch star shared a post about the same highlighting all agendas she had covered at the speech.

Taking to Instagram, Chopra published a carousel of pictures from the event coupled with a long note.

"Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of UNICEF, gave me real paus."





She further quoted, "At the top of this year's agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG's a reality, and we don't have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for having me today."

"We meet today at a critical point in our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time."



They as a whole dwelled on the importance of education for children, a birthright for every kid out there.

"The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit," she revealed.

"It's hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them."



In the click what fans could witness was the proud group of three smiling into the camera serving major style goals where Chopra called youngest Nobel Prize laureate a remarkable woman.



