Kriti Sanon's family vacay going utterly strong: Step inside

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is currently on a long vacation exploring the beauty of France with her family and friends.

The Mimi star was having a whale of a time as she turns tourist.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Luka Chuppi actress dropped insights from her fun getaway and captioned, "Bonjour."





In the shots Sanon was seen with her sister, Nupur Sanon and parents Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon as they stepped into spots like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland.

She exudes a great amount of sass and elegance in stylish statements.

As soon as the clicks went viral, fans reacted to her travel diaries, flooding in sweet words for her, "Most beautiful actress ever."

The other said, "Eiffel tower bas thoda sa hi bada Kriti se."















