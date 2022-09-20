Emraan Hashmi rejects rumours of him getting injured by stone pelting in Kashmir

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to react to reports of him getting injured due to stone pelting in Kashmir. Emraan clarified that he is not injured and praised the welcoming nature of Kashmiri people, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Emraan is currently shooting for Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero in Kashmir. The actor wrote a tweet saying that the reports of him getting injured are false and he has been hosted very well by the people in Kashmir.

Emraan wrote, "The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate."

Emraan is currently shooting for Ground Zero in which he plays the role of an army officer. Reports say that the film also features Sai Tamhankar opposite Emraan.