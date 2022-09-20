Alia Bhatt wants Deepika Padukone to play Amrita in Brahmastra Part 2

Alia Bhatt talked about who should play the role of Amrita and Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Alia Bhatt wished Deepika Padukone to play the role of Amrita in second part of the Astraverse trilogy as she thinks Deepika would be perfect for the role. However, Alia did not let any confirmed news out regarding Part 2: Dev.

When asked who should play Amrita and Dev in Brahmastra 2, Alia said, "Deepika for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.”

Alia Bhatt further added regarding the official castings for Part 2: Dev, "Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.