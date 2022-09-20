Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor felt pressurized by Bollywood for Brahmastra's success

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor talked about the pressure they felt due to everyone's hopes in Bollywood on the success of their recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Due to Bollywood films' dismal performance at the box office in the recent past, everyone had their eyes on Brahmastra to get Bollywood films back on track.

Alia and Ranbir revealed that they got an immense amount of 'best of luck' messages for Brahmastra from people in the Bollywood film industry.

Alia told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't think I have ever gotten so many 'all the best' messages before a film. Everyone was wishing and praying for the film to do well."

Ranbir added to Alia's statement, "On the first Friday, we also saw so many actors going to the theatres to see the film. That was also such a heartwarming site to see, to see that kind of support."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.