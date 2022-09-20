Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son's name is Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to announce the name of their baby boy on his first month anniversary, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The couple posted their first family picture with their son in their latest Instagram post announcing his name and explaining the reason behind it.

They captioned the post, "In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.

He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.