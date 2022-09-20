Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor aren't 'do jism ek jaan kind of people'

Alia Bhatt opened up about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview saying that both of them are very strong individuals and are not overly dependent on each other, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Alia said about his relationship with her husband Ranbir that they are not 'do jism ek jaan kind of people'.

Alia told NDTV, "Ranbir and I are very strong individuals, especially me. I don't mean he's not a strong individual. But, we both respect our individual personalities and professional commitments together."

She further added, "We're not do jism ek jaan (two bodies one soul) kind of people. We have a beautiful equation as companions and we have an even better working relationship because we're both passionate about movies."

Ranbir and Alia's first film together Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had its theatrical release on September 9 and has collected over INR 300 crores worldwide within just 10 days of its release release after having a successful start at the box office.