Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's Bramhastra is unstoppable at the box office

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is unstoppable at the box office as the film shows no sign of decline in its business even after 12 days of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The first part of the Astraverse trilogy had its theatrical release on September 9. The film has collected around INR 225 crore in India and INR 380 crore globally within 12 days of its theatrical release. The numbers are expected to go further up in the next 10 days.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.