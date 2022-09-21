Gauri Khan says people don't want to hire her because of being Shah Rukh Khan's wife

Gauri Khan shared in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan that her work gets affected in a negative way due to her being Shah Rukh Khan's wife, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Gauri shared how people don't want to hire her because of her relationship with the Bollywood superstar.

Gauri Khan will appear in episode 12 of Koffee with Karan season 7 alongside Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on September 22.

Gauri shared on the show, "When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

Koffee with Karan's current season began in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.