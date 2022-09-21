'Swara Bhasker on Karan Johar: 'You may find his films 'ghatiya' but you can't call him a murderer

Swara Bhasker spoke about Karan Johar in a recent interview regarding attacks on him on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Swara said that it is acceptable for people to criticise the Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar for his movies or for him promoting nepotism; however, it is not acceptable to call him a murderer.

Swara told Connect FM Canada, "Aapko Karan Johar ki filmein ghatia lag sakti hain, uske nepotism se dikkat ho sakti hai. Lekin aapki dikkat aur aapki dislike ka matlab ye nahin hai ki vo kaatil hai."

Swara also talked about a prevailing atmosphere of fear in the Hindi Film Industry due to many Bollywood films' business being badly affected due to boycott trends.

She said people in Bollywood are afraid of getting into a controversy as it might make them a target of the hate campaigns on social media.