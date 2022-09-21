R Madhavan says India should also send Rocketry, The Kashmir Files to Oscars

R Madhavan spoke about the Oscar Nominations from India in a recent interview. The actor said that films Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files should also be sent to the Oscars alongside Last Film Show, as reported by IndiaToday.

The Gujarati film titled Last Film Show was recently announced as India's official Oscars entry. However, R Madhavan feels Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files are also deserving of being considered for Oscars nomination.

Speaking to IndiaToday, R Madhavan said, "I think they should send Rocketry also, The Kashmir Files. He [Darshan Kumaar] is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry."

He further added, "All the best to them. I hope they go and win and make us proud. It’s time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan is currently promoting his upcoming film Dhoka Round D Corner in which he stars alongside Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana.