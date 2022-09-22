Madhuri Dixit says she can't blame 90s heroes for still playing lover boys

Madhuri Dixit talked about how heroines from her time are playing much more evolved roles than their male costars of that time, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Madhuri said that the OTT platforms have helped female actors to get good roles that portray women empowerment even in their 40s. However the '90s heroes' are still playing the same old lover boy roles.

When asked about the difference in work between actors and actresses from the 90s, Madhuri said, "It is always the case na. Women mature more than men (laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it."

She further added, "I cannot blame the heroes also because the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do song, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit will next be seen in Maja Maa on Amazon Prime Video alongside Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava.