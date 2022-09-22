Shanaya Kapoor wants audience to feel she earned her debut in Bedhadak

Shanaya Kapoor talks about her debut film Bedhadak in a recent interview. Shanaya said that she wants the audience to feel that she has earned her debut opportunity and she deserves it, as reported by PinkVilla.

Shanaya talked to Zoom regarding her debut film. She said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it."

Shanaya further added, "I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn't waste it or that I didn't take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue.”

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Bedhadak will be a Karan Johar-produced produced film which will star Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada alongside her. The first look posters of the film are revealed and the shooting for the film will begin next year, as per Karan Johar.