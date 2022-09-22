Tamannaah Bhatia finds fancy dates awkward

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her interesting take on fancy dates in an episode of Swipe Ride season 2. She said it's too much stress when you have to hold a fork and knife and that she feels awkward, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Tamannaah recently appeared on the show Swipe Ride season 2 which is hosted by Kusha Kapila. In her appearance, she shared her dating preferences and how she prefers simple things.

Tamannaah said, "I can’t do fancy dates. I am very bad with that. I am very awkward with a fancy place."

She further added, "I am someone who has always eaten with my hands. So when you have to really hold a knife and a fork and you have to start doing all that (mimics cutting food with cutlery), I feel it’s too much stress."

Tamannah also shared that she would love to eat with her hands on dates if she does not get judged by the other person.