Nikki Tamboli arrives at Delhi crime wing for questioning in ongoing money-laundering case

Nikki Tamboli arrives at Delhi crime wing for questioning in Sukesh money-laundering case

Famous television personality Nikki Tamboli has been interrogated by the EOW in connection to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case.

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Farehi’s involvement the Bigg Boss 14 star has also been accused.

ETimes TV reports that Nikki was called in at 11 am today for questioning.

The Economic Offenses Wing has been actively working on the prolonged trial and obtained some proofs by the ED which mentioned Nikki receiving gifts from Sukesh.

Reportedly, Nikki had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai Police was a close aide and friend of the conman. Pinky introduced Sukesh to Nikki as a South Indian producer.

To note, the actress has done a couple of films down South before foraying into Hindi TV. Nikki was given around Rs 3.5 lakh cash in installments and a Gucci bag.