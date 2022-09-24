Ayan Mukerjee feels Shah Rukh Khan's Brahmastra cameo is similar to Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man portrayal

Ayan Mukerjee talked about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in his recent film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and compared SRK's character to that of Robert Downey Jr in Avengers, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who yields Vanarastra, in the first part of the Astraverse trilogy.

Ayan compared his character to Iron Man stating that if the audience looks closely, they will find SRK's character's tone to be a lot like Iron Man.

Ayan shared with Indian Express, "If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.