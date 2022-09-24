Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to avoid 'no phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to ditch the traditional 'no phone policy' of Bollywood weddings in their wedding as they want their guests to be at ease, as reported by PinkVilla.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is days away. The couple has decided to let their guests have their phones with them for their ease and comfort; however, they have requested their guests to ditch their phones and enjoy the wedding in real time.

As per reports, wedding celebrations are to start on September 30 with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony to take place on October 1 and a wedding party with extended friends and family to take place on October 2. The Fukrey couple will finally tie the knot on October 6 in a private bungalow in Mumbai and will host a grand wedding reception on October 7.

Ali and Richa met each other for the first time in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and the couple was set to get married in 2020.