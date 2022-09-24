Emraan Hashmi can't wait for Humaima Malick's performance in The Legend of Maula Jatt

Emraan Hashmi praised Humaima Malick's look in the upcoming Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt and expressed that he can't wait to see Humaima's performance in the film in his comment under Humaima's Instagram post, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Humaima Malick recently shared a post on Instagram revealing her look in her upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. In the post, Humaima was seen wearing a black shalwar kameez, with a red dupatta draped over her shoulder and dark kohl eyes and a knife in her hands.

Emraan Hashmi commented on her post, "Love the look Humaima. Looking forward to your stellar performance,”

Emraan Hashmi and Humaima Malick worked together in the 2014 Bollywood film Raja Natwarlal in which Humaima played the role of a bar dancer which was widely criticized for its intimate scenes.

Humaima's upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt will release in theatres on October 13, 2022. The film is directed by Bilal Lashari and stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mahira Khan in lead roles.