Shweta Bachchan doesn't want her kids to be like her

Shweta Bachchan shared in a recent interview that she wants both of her kids, son Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, to not follow her footsteps and be financially independent, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shweta Bachchan, who has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman in her professional career, made a revelation that she is not financially independent. She said she is not an ambitious person and is content with where she is right now.

Shweta told ETimes, "Unfortunately, I am not financially independent and I'm not particularly an ambitious person and I make no bones about it. But that is not what I would want for my child."

She further added, "My requirement for both of them(Agastya and Navya) is do not even think of starting a family or getting married if you don’t have enough money in the bank to pay rent or have your own place."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's eldest child Shweta Bachchan got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997. She welcomed her daughter Navya in 1997 and her son Agastya in 2000.