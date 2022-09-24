Ranbir Kapoor didn't charge a fee for Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the rumours of him not charging a fee for his recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Brahmastra is made on a budget of INR 650 crore as per reports and the rumours of late suggest that the lead actors of the film Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn't charge a fee for the film to make up for its huge budget.

Ranbir told trade analyst Komal Nahta, "Aapne jo prashna pucha ki maine kuch charge kiya ya nhi kiya, actually maine kiya. This is an equity I have for life, I'm also part producer of the film. Meri nazariya aur soch long run hai."

He further added, "Maine part one me paese nhi liye but eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki 3 parts m jo yeh film bana sakti hai, that is beyond anything I'd get as an actor, price as an actor.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.