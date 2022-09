Ajay Devgn heartbroken over dog Coco's demise: " Miss You"

Famed actor Ajay Devgn cannot contain his sadness as he loses his pet dog Coco.

While Devgn was all hyped up for the release of his film Thank-God he had to face a major setback that took a toll over his emotions.

In a heartwarming tribute on Instagram stories, the Runway 34 actor wrote, "I'm sad to have lost my Pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you forever and always."

To note, Devgn was very close to his canine partner and would always go the extra mile for him.