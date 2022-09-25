Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her Sunday on a horse: See

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut indulged in some early morning horse riding sessions.

The Thalaivi actress looked all charged up as she opts for an active Sunday.

Pictures from Kangana's day have gone viral for all the right reasons and what fans could witness was her excitement and happiness.

In one of the pictures, the Dhaakad starlet was seen sitting on a horse all dressed in a red collared tee, black pants and boots.





Her contagious laughter was on display as she candidly posed for some shots.

While she is completely occupied with the shooting of her next upcoming film she did manage to spare some time out for fun-filled activities.



