Amit Sadh shares his views on Cancel Culture

Amit Sadh opened up on the prevailing Cancel Culture in Bollywood in a recent interview. The Breathe: Into the Shadows actor said that he would put forth his opinion when a topic has some depth and substance, as reported by IndiaToday.

Amit Sadh talked to IndiaToday about the Cancel Culture, "I make no distinction about my country. We are a diverse country, and we should celebrate it. We are rich in art, and we need to take inspiration."

He further added, "By participating in directionless debate, I personally feel we make our people shallow. Instead, use this time to create art together and empower our nation. I will definitely like to debate and put forth my opinion when a topic has depth and substance."

Amit Sadh also talked about the North vs South debate in Bollywood, "The audience is savvy. They know where they want to invest their time and enjoy the entertainment."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit Sadh will next be seen in the short film Ghuspaith-Beyond Borders.