Tiger Shroff opens up on Heropanti 2's failure

Tiger Shroff responded to a fan's question over his film Heropanti 2's failure in the Ask Me Anything session that he conducted on Instagram on Saturday, as reported by PinkVilla.

Tiger Shroff shared his honest response when he was asked about his film Heropanti 2's dismal performance at the box office.

A fan has asked him, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga?" To which the actor responded that he had a lot of fun while shooting for the film; however, the result came out to be disastrous once the film got released.

Heropanti 2 was released on an OTT platform this year on May 27 and managed to collect a mere INR 24 crore at the domestic box office. The film was a sequel to Tiger Shroff's 2014 film Heropanti and was directed by Ahmed Khan starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon which is expected to release on Christmas this year.