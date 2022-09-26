Jacqueline Fernandez granted procedural bail

Star Jacqueline Fernandez, who was accused of money- laundering, has finally found relief in the case after much trouble.

The ED had summoned the Ram Setu actress many times for questioning as she reportedly was connected to the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in extortion

Her attorney Prashant Patil about Fernandez's current trial status revealed.

"Jacqueline has been granted interim bail. This appearance is more procedural. The next date to appear before court is October 22."

The lawyer also stated they had applied for a regular bail and are waiting for a reply.

On the scheduled date of October 22 the court will hear the arguments on their bail plea and the scrutiny of the documents will also be done.

It is quite a complicated scene with other celebrity names in the list as well.