Gauri Khan goes all gaga over shirtless Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leaves his wife Gauri Khan amazed as he flaunts his sizzling abbs.

SRK is making sure to tempt fans with his hotness and this really broke the internet.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees star dropped a picture of himself and captioned, " Me to my shirt today: Tum hoti tou kaisa hota... Tum iss baat p hairaan hoti. Tum iss baat p kitna hansti.Tum hoti tou aisa hota."





The famed designer took to the comments section and proved all the love for him.

She wrote, "Oh God now she is talking to his shirts also."

Tiger Shroff could not hold his eyes either and came out with sweet words, " I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend."