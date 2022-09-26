Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was shy during his shirtless photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his reaction to his shirtless photoshoot in a recent interview. He revealed that the team kept staring at him which made him shy, as reported by PinkVilla.

Shah Rukh Khan recently posted a shirtless photo on Instagram expressing his feelings to his shirt and revealing his eagerness for his upcoming film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh captioned his post, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota….’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh's photo was shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani with the caption, "People will Stare.. making it worth their while.” SRK commented on Pooja's post, "Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this….. @poojadadlani02 @anaitashroffadajania @tarun.vishwa @arunindulkar @raajluv @prashantsixpack @preetisheel.”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh.