Saif Ali Khan says he gets awards from Income Tax department

Saif Ali Khan appeared as a guest in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he is a good citizen and he gets awards from the Income Tax department, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Saif Ali Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his team from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha which included Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Satyadeep Mishra and Rohit Saraf.

Kapil Sharma revealed that Satyadeep Mishra was an assistant commissioner in the Income Tax department before he became an actor and asked Saif if he would have taken Satyadeep to Pataudi Palace had he known this fact before.

Saif responded, "Mujhe award milte hain, pata hai tumko? Awards milte hain Income Tax se. I am a good citizen.”

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.