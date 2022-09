Disha Patani is back with freestyle moves on 'Manike'

Indian actress Disha Patani, who is a skilled dancer, grooved to Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi's newest track Manike.

Her social media timeline is a one-stop shop for all things fun, exciting and glamorous.

The Malang star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself dancing flawlessly with her partners.





In the caption, she penned, "And THAT’s how it’s done! When are you doing yours?"

She felt comfortable and stylish in the outfit and the clip has left fans totally impressed.