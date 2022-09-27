Bipasha Basu reveals challenging first trimester: "I had lost a lot of weight"

Actress Bipasha Basu struggled during the first few months of her pregnancy.

The star barely ate and this was the biggest problem she could ever endure.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Raaz actress said, "No amount of planning was going to prepare me for what came next though. The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long."

She continued, "Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t get any intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that."

"Although, in small bursts, I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet. Which was a change since normally my sweet-tooth works on overdrive. But alas, it’s clearly not what the baby wants."



"However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges. In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be since I had to learn how to just lie down, relax and put my feet up instead of being the over-active, in-control person that I have always been," Basu signed off.

