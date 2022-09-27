AR Rahman bashes remake culture

AR Rahman shared his views on the prevailing remake culture in Bollywood in a recent interview. The veteran musician expressed his displeasure towards remaking someone's original music, as reported by Hindustan Times.

AR Rahman called the remake culture distorted as he finds it weird to remake something that was already released very recently.

AR Rahman spoke to IndiaToday, "The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine?"

The musician further added, "I am also very careful of taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out."

When asked about receiving requests to remake his songs, AR Rahman responded, "Of course, people take permission, but you cannot take something recent and remake it again. It feels weird."

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman's upcoming songs will be heard in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 which will also mark his reunion with the filmmaker after 30 years.