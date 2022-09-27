Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Hrithik Roshan criticised his past work in a recent interview and shared that it makes him cringe. Hrithik also said that its beyond him why he get praised for his past performances, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Hrithik Roshan has been a star in the Hindi Film Industry for the past 22 years and has given many hit films to the industry. However, he doesn't appreciate his performances as much as the praises he gets from the audience.

Hrithik told ETimes, "I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film alongside Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.