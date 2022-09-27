Ranveer Singh has positive reviews about Brahmastra

Ranveer Singh praised Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in a recent media interaction and shared that content like this is what needs to be shared with the audience in these changing times, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ranveer Singh is rumoured to play the character of Dev in the second part of the Astraverse trilogy, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

Sharing his reviews of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Ranveer shared that he thoroughly enjoyed the film and found it to be different from the previous content of Hindi cinema.

Ranveer told PTI, "I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the 'Astraverse'. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we've seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there."

He further added, "There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it's imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can't really experience at home or then a community watch."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.