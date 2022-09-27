Bipasha Basu shares her struggles during initial months of pregnancy

Bipasha Basu opened up on the struggles that she faced during the initial months of her pregnancy in a sweet article she wrote about her pregnancy journey, as reported by PinkVilla.

Bipasha Basu revealed that she would be sick all day long and didn't feel any intense cravings during the initial months of being pregnant. Moreover, she lost a considerable amount of weight in those months.

Bipasha wrote, "Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside.”

She further added, "However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges. In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 after dating for quite some time and are expecting their first child now.