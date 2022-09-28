Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Food, decor details Inside

The power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal leave no stone unturned in their wedding preparations.

After a period of delays the pair jetted off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities and starting tomorrow they will rejoice at two different venues across the city.

Their wedding will hold all the special elements and nature-inspired decor ones as well.

Richa has also decided on the bridal dress for her big day which are custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra while Ali will be seen in elegant outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

As for the food, the menu has been curated in the most iconic way ever as a homage to the Fukrey star’s eye for fav dishes.

Sprawling lawns of a house have been chosen as the ideal location for a Mehndi and Sangeet.

Other such intricate details have been kept hidden for now.