Katrina Kaif sends in birthday greetings to brother Sunny Kaushal: "Khush raho"

Actor Sunny Kaushal turns a year older today and bhabi Katrina Kaif penned in the cutest wish for him.

The Bang Bang starlet even shared an unseen picture from her wedding album featuring Sunny.

Kat's husband Vicky also acted as a good brother and brightened up his day.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai star dropped a goofy click and as caption wrote, "Jeete raho, khush raho."





Kat looked like a gorgeous desi diva in an orange salwar suit paired with a pink dupatta while the Sardar Udham actor rocked the mustard colour.

Sunny could be seen bending down with his hands folded as the duo sported big smiles on their face.

It is quite evident that Kat ensues a great bond with the Kaushal family.



