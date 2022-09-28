Hrithik Roshan says 'an actor should not be opposed to doing two-hero films'

Hrithik Roshan revealed in a recent group interview that he enjoys working in two hero films as working in a multi-starrer makes his work much easier, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Hrithik spoke to the press about multi-starrer, "My first instinct is to say, 'It just makes your work so much easier and better.' You get to see more. So I don't think an actor should be opposed to it. I would love to do an ensemble, the more the merrier."

He further added, "I did in ZNMD, War and now with Saif, it really pushes you to be better because you're seeing wonderful acting in front of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film alongside Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.