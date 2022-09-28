Mrunal Thakur says she still has to prove to filmmakers that she is good

Mrunal Thakur opens up about the opportunities she got so far in Bollywood in a recent interview. Mrunal said that she still has to prove to filmmakers that she has the potential to do better, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Mrunal Thakur expressed that she believes in herself and that she deserves better opportunities. However, she still has to prove her potential to filmmakers in Bollywood despite proving her mettle for years now.

Mrunal said while talking about her recently released film Sita Raman, "I haven’t got an opportunity like this, I will be very honest. I have been really trying hard to convince filmmakers that I have potential to do better, but I just have not got the opportunities."

She further added, "I have been very happy with whatever I have got, but now it’s like I have to ask for it ‘sir please koi achhi film hai toh de do na’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the recently released film Sita Raman which got praised nationwide.