Aparshakti Khurana says fatherhood is beautiful

Aparshakti Khurana opened up on how his life has changed since the birth of his daughter, Arzoie, in a recent interview. Aparshakti said that he feels fatherhood is a beautiful thing, as reported by IndiaToday.

Aparshakti shared how he feels that it is a blessed thing to be a father and fatherhood becomes even more beautiful if you have a daughter as that brings the best out of a father.

Aparhsakti spoke to IndiaToday, "There are a few things which you are not prepared for! Aapko pata nahi toh hota ki so many good things, happiness and such moments are going to come."

He further added, "I think the way I was taking fatherhood was very different. It is beautiful to experience fatherhood, especially if it is a daughter. I really feel it really brings out the best in a father."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in the recently released film, Dhoka Round D Corner, in which he starred alongside R Madhavan.