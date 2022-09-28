Vijay Varma recalls the time when he struggles to make ends meet

Vijay Verma opened up about his struggling times in a recent interview. Vijay revealed that his tough times in Mumbai lasted for years when he struggled to make ends meet, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vijay recalled his struggle through financially tough times. However, he gained popularity when he bagged a role in the 2016 film Pink and since then he has starred in several films and shows.

Vijay said on Bumble India’s Dating These Night, “I’ve really faced a lot of financial lows early on in my life in Mumbai. When I was out of work and I was trying to figure out work and where I stand, it was basically just broke because there was no work."

He further added, "That was a low phase and it lasted for years. It was a ‘making ends meet’ kind of low and sometimes really really low."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in a Netflix Original, Darlings, in which he starred alongside Alia Bhatt. Furthermore, his future projects include Mirzapur 3 and Dahaad.