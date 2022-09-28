Varun Dhawan doesn't want to see Salman Khan on OTT

Varun Dhawan revealed the names of some celebs who should make an OTT debut and those who should not in a recent interview. Varun said that he wouldn't want to see Salman Khan on an OTT platform, as reported by PinkVilla.

When asked who shouldn't make an OTT debut, Varun told PinkVilla, "Who shouldn’t? Salman Khan sir should not. I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab main Eid pe unko dekhta hu."

Varun further expressed who should make an OTT debut, "I’d say, Mr Amitabh Bachchan because he is such a brilliant actor. He can do anything, elevate anything. He’ll be phenomenal in a limited series or a film. I would just subscribe there.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film with Kiara Advani, JugJugg Jeeyo. In the future, he is set to star in Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.