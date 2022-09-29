Tiger Shroff auditioned for Spider-Man

Tiger Shroff revealed in a recent interview that he auditioned for Spider-Man and pitched to the makers that he would save them an ample amount of money on VFX, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Tiger Shroff has played the role of a superhero once in his career in his 2016 film A Flying Jatt. He revealed that he also auditioned for Spider-Man by sending his tapes to the producers but was not considered for the role.

Tiger told ConnectFM Canada, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I had sent them my tapes also, my showreel. They were quite impressed as to what I could do."

He further added, "My pitch to them was ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon which is expected to release on Christmas this year.