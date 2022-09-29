Karan Johar didn't like the previous version of Kesariya

Karan Johar spoke about the previous version of Brahmastra's song Kesariya and why he didn't like it in a recent media interaction, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayan Mukerjee directed Brahmastra's Part 1: Shiva's song Kesariya has received lots of praise from the fans after it was criticized initially for its mismatching lyrics. However, the producer of the film, Karan Johar, did not like the way the song was shot previously and urged Ayan Mukerjee to reshoot it.

Karan spoke about the previous version of Kesariya, "Kesariya was shot in another way. Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing?"

He further added, "Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.