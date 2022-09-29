Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha lags behind Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera in advance booking

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha has registered low advance booking for its first day of theatrical release than Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera and Amir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha, as reported by IndiaToday.

Despite having good reviews, Vikram Vedha might not witness a huge opening day as the film managed to earn INR 2 crore from its advance booking for day 1 which is less than that of recently released flop films, Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha.

As per reports, Shamshera collected INR 2.5 crore in its advance booking for day 1 and Laal Singh Chaddha grossed over INR 2.9 crore.

After Brahmastra's huge business at the box office, the Hindi film industry has its hopes on Vikram Vedha to get Hindi films back on track at the box office.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.