Ameesha Patel laughs of claims about dating Imran Abbas: "Its full of silliness"

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel's romance rumous have been left rife with the latter now addressing the buzz.

The duo went to the same college in the USA and have been inseparable ever since.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Indian actress said, "I read them too and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up."

"We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about," revealed the Kaho na Pyar Hai star.



Patel concluded that people should learn to mind their own business and not read much into such things.











