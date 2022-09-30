Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share first look from dreamy Mehndi

Couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had a star-studded Mehndi ceremony on Friday.

The bride-to-be Richa is all set to tie-the-knot with her fiancé Fazal.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Fukrey Returns star dropped pictures from the gorgeous outdoor photoshoot and captioned, "Mohabbat Mubarak."





Richa looked stunning as ever in a pink floral lehenga which she paired with a matching necklace while Ali opted for a white kurta pyjama.

Both were an epitome of intense grace as they looked into each other's eyes with lots of love.

As soon as the clicks from their first function went viral fans were quick enough to respond.