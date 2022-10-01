For mommies-to-be: Alia Bhatt announces her own maternity clothing line

For mommies-to-be: Alia Bhatt announces her own maternity line

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child, is all set to launch her maternity fashion.

Bhatt really struggled to find clothes that could fit her style and comfort level after she got pregnant.

The Brahmastra starlet took to her IG handle and announced, "I’m launching my own line of maternity wear. I don’t think anyone will ask why but let me tell you anyway."





Dedicated to all mothers to be, Alia then penned, "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful."





"Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"



She has began making her personal style more bump-friendly, adds elastic to her favourite jeans and prefers flowy dresses more so as not to invite any unwanted belly-touching.

Ranbir and Bhatt are very much preparing for the arrival of their little one.