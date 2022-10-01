Richa Chadha, fiancé Ali Fazal go traditional for cocktail party: In Pics

Couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are due to tie-the-knot on October 6, pose for the paparazzi at their cocktail bash in desi style.

The two are busy in their pre-wedding festivities, which are being held at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi. After their mehndi and Sangeet ceremony, both attended a cocktail party.



Ali was dressed in a colourful sherwani while the actress went for a golden saree.

They looked very much in love and happy flaunting their bright yet big smiles.

Earlier on Friday, Richa and Ali shared captivating glimpses from their romantic Sangeet ceremony.







