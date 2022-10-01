Daily Jang
Richa Chadha, fiancé Ali Fazal go traditional for cocktail party: In Pics

By Zainab Nasir|October 01, 2022
Couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are due to tie-the-knot on October 6, pose for the paparazzi at their cocktail bash in desi style. 

The two are busy in their pre-wedding festivities, which are being held at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi. After their mehndi and Sangeet ceremony, both attended a cocktail party. 

Ali was dressed in a colourful sherwani while the actress went for a golden saree.

They looked very much in love and happy flaunting their bright yet big smiles. 

Earlier on Friday, Richa and Ali shared captivating glimpses from their romantic Sangeet ceremony. 



